Chinese Stocks To Research – May 10th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily listed on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (including A-shares and B-shares). They also include H-shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Chinese firms’ American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) listed on U.S. markets like the NYSE and Nasdaq. These equities offer investors exposure to China’s economy across sectors such as technology, finance, consumer goods, and industrials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL stock traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $512.97. 604,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,165. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.98 and its 200-day moving average is $343.86. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $513.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. 3,216,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,703. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE:MTD traded down $21.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,079.96. 133,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,802. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,223.63.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,235. Diageo has a one year low of $100.72 and a one year high of $144.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.43. 2,858,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,042. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

