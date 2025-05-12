Chromocell Therapeutics (CHRO) and Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) is one of 300 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Chromocell Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Chromocell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Chromocell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Chromocell Therapeutics has a beta of 4.59, meaning that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chromocell Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of -4.57, meaning that their average stock price is 557% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chromocell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chromocell Therapeutics Competitors 1992 5500 14154 309 2.58

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chromocell Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 135.84%. Given Chromocell Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chromocell Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chromocell Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chromocell Therapeutics N/A -$7.38 million -0.75 Chromocell Therapeutics Competitors $580.45 million -$70.96 million 3.92

Chromocell Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chromocell Therapeutics. Chromocell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chromocell Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chromocell Therapeutics N/A N/A -453.90% Chromocell Therapeutics Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Summary

Chromocell Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Chromocell Therapeutics

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain. Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

