CIBC Cuts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $72.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brookfield by 9.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,887,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,918,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 13.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 290,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,892,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,707,000 after purchasing an additional 988,419 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

