Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

CDTX stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.45) by $3.79. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.64% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $36,541.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,241.04. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $38,935.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,081.40. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,026,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 389,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 389,731 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

