Citigroup Cuts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $197.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $227.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $226.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.93.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Targa Resources by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,753.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.