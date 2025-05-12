Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $417.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,075.43. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

