Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTXR opened at $0.75 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

