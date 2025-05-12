Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Energy Fuels

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,072. This represents a 3.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

