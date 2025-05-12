Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

CLSD opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

