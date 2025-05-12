Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $132.42 on Friday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -601.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $372,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,020,008.96. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $7,511,341.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $59,279,290.07. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,492 shares of company stock valued at $63,757,685 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

