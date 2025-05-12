Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,152.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,320.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $925.08 and a 1 year high of $1,460.92.

Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 27th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $15.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,147,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

