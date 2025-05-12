Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 29929871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

