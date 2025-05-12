Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -100.75%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,180. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $103,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,325.12. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 907,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 645,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,845,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,209,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 257,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 235,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

