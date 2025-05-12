Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.65.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $199.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day moving average of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $1,981,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505,971.56. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,646.78. This represents a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,742 shares of company stock worth $32,639,759 in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

