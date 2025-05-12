Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $2,040,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 76,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl acquired 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,467.88. The trade was a 23.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham acquired 20,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,819 shares of company stock worth $473,064 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $472.69 million, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

See Also

