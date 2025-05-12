CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,752,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,542,000 after acquiring an additional 694,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,421,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 151.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 542,794 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in CommScope by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 799,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 633,146 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

CommScope stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COMM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommScope

CommScope Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.