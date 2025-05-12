Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.81. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
