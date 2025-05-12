Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.81. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,044,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 703,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 54,326 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.