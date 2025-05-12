Comparing Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) and Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Grail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Grail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -59.39% -1.81% -1.66% Grail N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grail 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fulgent Genetics and Grail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.76%. Grail has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.14%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Grail.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Grail”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $292.45 million 2.06 -$167.82 million ($1.33) -14.70 Grail $125.60 million 9.89 N/A N/A N/A

Grail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulgent Genetics.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Grail on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, Mostafa Ronaghi, and Richard D. Klausner on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

