Comparing NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 4 0 0 2.00 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and NeuroMetrix”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $292.98 million 0.77 $28.51 million $0.66 14.42 NeuroMetrix $3.03 million 3.09 -$6.53 million ($4.59) -0.99

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroMetrix. NeuroMetrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 5.79% 9.37% 6.75% NeuroMetrix -203.71% -42.56% -39.26%

Risk & Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats NeuroMetrix on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About NeuroMetrix

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

