Comparing Oliveda International (OLVI) & Its Competitors

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oliveda International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Oliveda International $3.86 million -$1.31 million -21.00
Oliveda International Competitors $1.10 billion $159.64 million -0.27

Oliveda International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International. Oliveda International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oliveda International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A
Oliveda International Competitors -49.25% -88.13% -19.01%

Volatility & Risk

Oliveda International has a beta of -1.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International’s peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oliveda International peers beat Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

