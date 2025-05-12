comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

comScore Price Performance

Shares of comScore stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. comScore has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). comScore had a negative return on equity of 243.87% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that comScore will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

About comScore

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

