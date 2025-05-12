Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Concentrix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,954,652. This represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $1,428,622.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,424.24. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,444 shares of company stock worth $1,481,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

