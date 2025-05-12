Contango Ore (CTGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Contango Ore to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CTGO opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 558,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,655.30. This represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $253,650. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Contango Ore stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Contango Ore worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

