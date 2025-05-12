Contrasting John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) & Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Profitability

This table compares Barings Corporate Investors and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Barings Corporate Investors has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barings Corporate Investors and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Corporate Investors $37.92 million 10.75 N/A N/A N/A John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund $142.41 million 4.63 N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Barings Corporate Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations. The fund also invests in marketable investment grade debt securities, other marketable debt securities, and marketable common stocks. It was formerly known as Babson Capital Corporate Investors. Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust was formed in 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index. The fund was formerly known as John Hancock Bank and Thrift Opportunity Fund. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund was formed on August 23, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

