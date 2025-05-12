Contrasting Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southern States Bancshares and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $103.52 million 3.39 $34.87 million $3.80 9.30 Banco Bradesco $105.33 billion 0.24 $3.20 billion $0.32 7.47

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Banco Bradesco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 19.68% 15.04% 1.38% Banco Bradesco 8.46% 11.43% 0.95%

Volatility and Risk

Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Southern States Bancshares beats Banco Bradesco on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. It offers real estate loan products, including loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

