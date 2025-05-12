Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Copa Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE CPA opened at $98.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Copa has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.51. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $899.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Copa by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

