Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,836,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Scientific by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,270,000 after buying an additional 6,819,406 shares during the period. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,721,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,752,000.

In related news, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 306,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,635.25. The trade was a 40.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

