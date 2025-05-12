Cormark Has Negative Estimate for Premium Brands Q3 Earnings

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PBH. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.90.

Shares of PBH opened at C$83.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$72.57 and a 12 month high of C$97.10.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

