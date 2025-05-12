Cormark Issues Positive Outlook for Centerra Gold Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.09.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE:CG opened at C$10.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$31,720.68. Also, Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$70,901.64. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.