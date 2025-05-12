CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.23. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
