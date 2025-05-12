CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.23. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

