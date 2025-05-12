Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,698.64. This trade represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $490.64 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $409.22 and a fifty-two week high of $614.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.59. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by ($0.96). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

