Critical Contrast: Fiserv (NYSE:FI) versus CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR)

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and CURRENC Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $383.42 million 266.20 $3.13 billion $5.66 32.52 CURRENC Group $46.44 million 1.19 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than CURRENC Group.

91.0% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of CURRENC Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of CURRENC Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURRENC Group has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiserv and CURRENC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 2 1 21 2 2.88 CURRENC Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Fiserv presently has a consensus target price of $230.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.94%. CURRENC Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given CURRENC Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CURRENC Group is more favorable than Fiserv.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and CURRENC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 15.31% 17.93% 5.97% CURRENC Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fiserv beats CURRENC Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About CURRENC Group

(Get Free Report)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.