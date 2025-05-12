CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CVRx were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 102,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of CVRX opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 116.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair upgraded CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVRX

CVRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.