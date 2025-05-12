DA Davidson Cuts Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Price Target to $85.00

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CXT. Northland Securities downgraded Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $52.92 on Friday. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $67.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 23.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,754,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Crane NXT by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

