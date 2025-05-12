Dada Nexus (DADA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2024 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share and revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.25 million during the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 20.95%.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $517.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

