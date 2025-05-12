Daré Bioscience (DARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02. The business had revenue of ($0.06) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DARE

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.