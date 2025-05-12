Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$41.97 and a 12 month high of C$70.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.78.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

