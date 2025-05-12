Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Emera

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Emera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Emera’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.33.

Emera Stock Performance

EMA opened at C$61.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.09. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$44.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.40%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

