Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ADENTRA Earnings

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for ADENTRA (TSE:ADE)

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.