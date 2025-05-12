Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ADENTRA Earnings

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

