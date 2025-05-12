DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in DHT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,077,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,037 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,053,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after purchasing an additional 468,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 743,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 327,442 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $11.07 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

