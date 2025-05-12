Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBD. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 350,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 153,511 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 162,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.12 per share, for a total transaction of $32,284.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,940.64. The trade was a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CJS Securities raised Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.48). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $841.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

