Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGII. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Digi International from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Digi International Price Performance

Digi International stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82. Digi International has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 868.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

