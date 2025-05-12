Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 191,088 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MaxCyte by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MXCT shares. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.38. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

