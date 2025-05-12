Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ouster were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 916.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ouster alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $65,192.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,364.88. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ouster

Ouster Price Performance

OUST stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $570.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.25.

Ouster Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.