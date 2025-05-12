Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 418,313 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 788.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 61,757 shares of company stock valued at $115,873 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.60.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
