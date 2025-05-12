Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 418,313 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 788.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 61,757 shares of company stock valued at $115,873 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.