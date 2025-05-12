Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 42.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE NLOP opened at $30.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.03. Net Lease Office Properties has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

