Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acme United were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the third quarter worth about $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acme United by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Acme United by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Acme United Price Performance

ACU opened at $37.87 on Monday. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Acme United Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

