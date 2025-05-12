Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Escalade were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Escalade by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 251.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Escalade by 301.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Escalade, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Escalade had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

