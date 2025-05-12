Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,771 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

COGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $551.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.91. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

