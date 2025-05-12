Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after buying an additional 45,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $812.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $115.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

